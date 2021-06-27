News

Gqeberha woman arrested for alleged murder of husband

By Devon Koen - 27 June 2021
A 41-year-old Gqeberha woman has been detained by police for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.
IN CUSTODY: A 41-year-old Gqeberha woman has been detained by police for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 41-year-old Algoa Park woman is in police custody after allegedly murdering her 49-year-old husband on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Gqeberha police attended to a complaint at the Jasmyn Flats at about 11:45pm.

It is alleged the couple were arguing and  the woman stabbed her husband in his chest.

The man died on the scene.

She was arrested and detained.

The woman's name and that of her husband have not been released by police.

“Police are investigating a case of murder and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Excitement builds as racers go head to head in national event at Aldo Scribante
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Most Read