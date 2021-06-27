Gqeberha woman arrested for alleged murder of husband

A 41-year-old Algoa Park woman is in police custody after allegedly murdering her 49-year-old husband on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Gqeberha police attended to a complaint at the Jasmyn Flats at about 11:45pm.

It is alleged the couple were arguing and the woman stabbed her husband in his chest.

The man died on the scene.

She was arrested and detained.

The woman's name and that of her husband have not been released by police.

“Police are investigating a case of murder and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon,” Naidu said.

