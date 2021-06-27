Cape Town police rescue businessman burnt, assaulted in kidnap ordeal

“Provincial organised crime detectives as part of their investigations into the case followed crucial information on the whereabouts of the kidnapping victim. An integrated team comprising the National Intervention Unit, Special Task Force, Crime Intelligence and detectives later descended on a shack in Makhaza, Khayelitsha on Thursday afternoon where they rescued the victim. He had sustained serious burn and assault wounds after he was tortured by his kidnappers.”

Potelwa said the suspects are from Lwandle and Khayelitsha.

“They face assault GBH, kidnapping and extortion charges. As the investigations unfold, more charges could be added. The efforts of the integrated team are commended as the fight against scourge of extortion in the Western Cape intensifies,” she said.

TimesLIVE