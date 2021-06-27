Bakkie buyer held for ‘duping dealership with fraudulent documents’

The Hawks have arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly buying a car using fraudulent documents.

The 34-year-old will appear in court on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said he was arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged that on Jan. 21, 2018 the suspect went to buy a new Ford Ranger bakkie from Eastern Cape Motors,” said Mgolodela.

“It is reported that the suspect submitted fraudulent supporting documents along with the application for vehicle asset finance, which includes the bank statements, proof of employment and income.