15,000 new Covid cases in SA with recovery rate now at 88.7%

Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).

There are 158,998 active cases in the country.

The total number of fatalities to date is 59,900.

The recovery rate is 88.7%.

The data was released shortly before an address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which he is expected to announce tigher restrictions to stem the tide of infections.