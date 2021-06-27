15,000 new Covid cases in SA with recovery rate now at 88.7%
SA has lost another 122 people to complications caused by the coronavirus, the health department said on Sunday evening.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in SA in Sunday is 1,928,897 with 15,036 new cases reported. This increase represents a 26.9 % positivity rate.
Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).
There are 158,998 active cases in the country.
The total number of fatalities to date is 59,900.
The recovery rate is 88.7%.
The data was released shortly before an address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which he is expected to announce tigher restrictions to stem the tide of infections.
TimesLIVE