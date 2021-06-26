WATCH LIVE | Family & friends of Luzuko Nteleko celebrate his life at memorial service

Friends, family and fans gathered at Sebokeng, Zone 14 Sports Centre on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the late actor Luzuko Nteleko's life.

The beloved actor died on June 21 after losing a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Physical attendance has been limited so the family can ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations. The service is being streamed live on YouTube and will be broadcast on channel 504 on Mpumalanga Broadcasting Television at 6pm.

The stage has been adorned with dozens of white flower arrangements as mourners stream into the venue.

The family has encouraged everyone to tune in and celebrate Luzuko’s life with them virtually.

Luzuko will be laid to rest at his family home in the Eastern Cape on July 2.

Luzuko had a long career as an actor and has featured in big local productions such as Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies. The actor was loved by many for his fun personality, humour and his multilingualism that impressed many of his fans.

The star was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.