WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister to give update on SA's third wave response

By TimesLIVE - 26 June 2021

Acting Health Minister Kubayi provides an update on the response against the Covid-19 pandemic

Posted by South African Government on Saturday, June 26, 2021

The acting minister of health, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with a panel of experts, will provide an update on SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 1pm on Saturday.

The update takes place amid the third wave of the pandemic that has resulted in a surge of cases nationwide. 

