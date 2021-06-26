WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister to give update on SA's third wave response
The acting minister of health, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with a panel of experts, will provide an update on SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 1pm on Saturday.
The update takes place amid the third wave of the pandemic that has resulted in a surge of cases nationwide.