June 26 2021 - 09:21

Sydney's Covid-19 cases grow, more restrictions loom

Australia's New South Wales state reported 29 locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with the authorities signalling more restrictions may be imposed on the partially locked Sydney as exposure sites increased.

Saturday's data includes 17 infections in the country's most populous state that were already announced on Friday, taking the number of infections linked to the Bondi outbreak to 80.

Australia has been more highly successful in managing the pandemic than many other advanced economies through swift border closures, social distancing rules and a high community compliance with them, reporting just over 30,400 cases and 910 Covid-19 deaths.

Reuters