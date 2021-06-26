Netcare warns that some medical care 'may not be available to all patients at all times' as hospitals quickly fill up

Medical group Netcare said on Friday that it had increased hospital bed capacity, brought in more resident medical officers and tried to ensure it had enough supplies of oxygen and medication as Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Gauteng.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday that there were 11,777 new Covid-19 cases in Gauteng alone in the previous 24 hours, with 18,762 infections recorded across the country.

“Our interventions are at all times aimed at doing the very best we can for all patients seeking care at any of our hospitals or clinics, while ensuring the safety of our front-line staff, doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers.

“We have substantially increased our Covid-19 bed capacity, contracted more resident medical officers and clinical associates and made every effort to ensure that we have adequate supplies of oxygen, the appropriate medication, as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to last us through this surge,” said Dr Richard Friedland, Netcare CEO.

The group said there were “extremely high” numbers of people with Covid-19 seeking care at their hospitals, “with the numbers continuing to increase”. This had placed significant demand on their facilities, “requiring us to make decisions regarding levels of care and certain treatment modalities”.

“All these decisions are based on recognised international guidelines of triage, which means that treatment is allocated based on priority, and transition of care.