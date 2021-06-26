Justice minister embarks on campaign in Makhanda
Despite a nearly two hour delay , ANC National Executive Committee member Ronald Lamola embarked on a door to door campaign in Makhanda on Saturday.
Lamola's visit to the Makana Local Municipality comes ahead a by-election in Makhanda on Wednesday, the last for the Eastern Cape before the October local government elections...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.