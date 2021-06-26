News

Justice minister embarks on campaign in Makhanda

By Nomazima Nkosi - 26 June 2021

Despite a nearly two hour delay , ANC National Executive Committee member Ronald Lamola embarked on a door to door campaign in Makhanda on Saturday.

Lamola's visit to the Makana Local Municipality comes ahead a by-election in Makhanda on Wednesday, the last for the Eastern Cape before the October local government elections...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Excitement builds as racers go head to head in national event at Aldo Scribante
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Most Read