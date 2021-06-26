Eid ‘may have been superspreader that fuelled high Covid-19 deaths among Muslims’

Family and religious gatherings during Ramadan may have inadvertently acted as Covid-19 superspreader events in Muslim communities, some of SA's leading scientists and public health specialists have suggested.

Writing in the South African Medical Journal, the experts said high Covid-19 deaths among Muslims suggested the observation of Eid at the end of Ramadan in May may have had a role in spreading Covid-19.

They said the fact that Muslims constitute 4.9% of Covid-19 deaths nationally when they make up only 1.9% of the population meant the pandemic was taking a disproportionately heavy toll in the Islamic community.

“Notably, no such differences between the trajectory of deaths in the Muslim community relative to national trends was evident in 2020 when all places of worship were restricted from operating,” said a team led by Dr Waasila Jassat from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.