WATCH | Ntsiki Mazwai joins 'fight' for the safety of women in Mzansi

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has shown up for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), joining in a campaign to empower women across the country.

As a Women For Change ambassador, Ntsiki has shared her thoughts on her vision on the liberation of women in SA as part of one of the organisation's latest campaigns. According to the Women For Change website, the campaign aims to create a safer society for women and connects ladies of all ages, shapes and sizes.

“As women we want to stand united to put an end to violence against women and children. Daily we hear news about attacks, women and children being violated in many ways: in their homes, on the streets and places of education. Even being outdoors in nature harbours a potential threat,” Ntsiki said.

In a video posted on Twitter, Ntsiki said being a woman no longer means being soft and fragile but powerful.

“Being a woman used to mean being soft and nurturing and caring and fragile. But right now it means being strong, and powerful and claiming my space. Women in SA are not safe, so we have to look after each other.”

Watch here: