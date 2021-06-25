Taxi strike to blame for Bay’s surge in Covid-19 cases
The taxi strike that saw Nelson Mandela Bay shut down for four days while hundreds of drivers protested in the streets has been classified as a super spreading event, which saw the number of active cases in the metro skyrocket.
This is according to Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo who said the surge in the city comes from the taxi strike...
