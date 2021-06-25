News

Striking George municipal workers to return to work on Monday

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 25 June 2021

The George municipality has interdicted municipal workers who embarked on a stayaway this week over a demand for a Covid-19 danger allowance, paving the way for them to go back to work on Monday.

Municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose on Friday confirmed to The Herald that workers were expected to go back on Monday...

