Police intervene after unemployed in KZN respond to 'Sassa voucher' hoax

Fake messages on social media have led to scores of unemployed people gathering at the SA Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Ladysmith and Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal for R750 food vouchers on Friday.

The agency said police had to be called in to assist when people arrived after receiving fake messages.

“A message has recently been shared on social media platforms leading some people to believe Sassa is issuing R750 food vouchers to unemployed people. These reports are not true and are misleading the public,” the agency said.