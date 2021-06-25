Late actor Luzuko Nteleko’s memorial and funeral service details revealed

As family, friends and fans of the late actor Luzuko Nteleko prepare to say their final farewell to him, the details of his memorial and funeral service have been released by his family.

Luzuko died on Monday following a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 36.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Luzuko’s sister Nomsa shared that a memorial service would be held in his honour on June 26 at 1pm.

The memorial will be held at Sebokeng, Zone 14 Sports Centre.

Physical attendance will be limited so the family can ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations. The service will be streamed live on YouTube and broadcast on channel 504 on Mpumalanga Broadcasting Television at 6pm.

The family has encouraged everyone to tune in and virtually celebrate Luzuko’s life with them.

Luzuko will be laid to rest at his family home in the Eastern Cape on July 2.

On Twitter, Nomsa expressed her disbelief that she was preparing to bury her brother.

“I can’t believe we are here, my mother’s child, mtaka Dad. Now your next journey begins. May it be as glorious. You were indeed an angel on earth,” tweeted Nomsa.