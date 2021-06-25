Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: ‘Given the choice, government will always choose to save lives over livelihoods’

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says given the choice, government will always choose to save lives over livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday Ntshavheni addressed media in Tshwane where government visited several taxi ranks in the area to observe adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

She said the surge in Covid-19 cases was intensifying but the county could not afford to be placed under level 5 lockdown.

Ntshavheni urged businesses and industries to enforce regulations at their establishments.

“We understand we need to balance saving lives and saving livelihoods. We need to try as a nation, business, government and society to avoid going back into a hard lockdown so we can save jobs,” Ntshavheni said.

“If the government is given a choice to save livelihoods or save lives, we will choose to save lives because livelihoods we can rebuilt but lives we cannot.”

Her comments come amid increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections, especially in Gauteng.