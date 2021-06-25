Kariega woman desperate to get RDP house back
But resident living there says she has invested a lot of money renovating it and is going nowhere
For millions of South Africans, the day their RDP house application is approved is a joyous occasion — marking an end to years of frustration and waiting.
But that is not the case for a Nelson Mandela Bay woman who, records show, owns a house in Fincafincane Street, Greenfields...
