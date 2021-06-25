I sought help and I'm no longer a racist - Angelo Agrizzi

I’m no longer a racist.

These were the words of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission on Thursday night as he was involved in often terse exchanges with Reg Willis, who was cross-examining him on behalf of his client, Kevin Wakeford.

In earlier testimony, Agrizzi had accused Wakeford of having an influence in home affairs' and Sars' dealings with Bosasa.

Responding to Willis on whether, in his earlier testimony at the commission, where he admitted to being a racist was “in the present or past tense”, Agrizzi said that he had since sought help and even visited Alexandra township at some point in the pursuit of change.

He said the SA Human Rights Commission, including its Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones, who he worked closely with, was instrumental in his change of heart about race.

“I was honest and I spoke and I explained to the chairperson [deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo] exactly what I had done wrong. And I went and sought help for that.

“I'm no longer a racist. They have assisted me and they helped me not to think of race as a colour. I’ve become aware and I’ve worked with them, even in Alexandra, and I enjoyed it. So my answer to advocate Wallis is, 'No. There is no longer even a racist thing in my mind.'

“I was a racist when I made that comment, chair. What I said was despicable.”