Green light for beachfront fish farm
Mass objections to aquaculture project rejected, but offshore power scheme scuttled
A government decision to dismiss the appeals of a variety of Nelson Mandela Bay civic groups has opened the way for a fish farm to be established off Gqeberha’s beachfront, a jewel in the Eastern Cape’s tourism portfolio.
But as much as Thursday’s ruling has drawn strong criticism that could even result in legal challenges, the government has also won high praise for its decision to sink the controversial Karpowership project. ..
