Disaster relief request to be submitted again

The Eastern Cape government will submit a request for Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman district municipality to be declared a drought disaster area again.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed this on Friday after a statement from the DA welcoming the announcement.

The application will be made to the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC).

Mabuyane said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC), headed by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, was following proper processes for the two regions to be declared disaster areas.

“The initial request to the NDMC was declined but we’re following processes again for the resubmission. It should be noted there is no disaster declaration on my desk.

“If and when the application is approved, we will announce it,” Mabuyane said.

Municipalities such as the metro, Kouga municipality and Dr Beyers Naudé have been the worst affected and continue to experience severe water shortages.

By Friday the metro’s combined dam levels were sitting at 11.04%.

KwaNobuhle’s taps are expected to run dry by the first week of July.

Construction for the installation of Jojo tanks at 50 identified sites started earlier in June.

DA MPL Retief Odendaal said in Graaff-Reinet, in the Dr Beyers Naudé municipality, no further water could be extracted from the Nqweba Dam, which was at only 7.7% of total capacity.

“As a result, the town now solely relies on groundwater sources and regularly experiences water shortages.

“The DA has long been calling for the Eastern Cape to be declared a drought disaster area. The premier last declared a drought disaster in the province in October 2019.

“Unfortunately, provincial departments, as well as municipalities, can’t qualify for much-needed drought disaster funding from the national government unless a drought disaster has been declared.”

Odendaal said disaster funding was urgently needed by the affected municipalities to fund drought mitigation as well as water augmentation programmes.

“In addition, farmers who have been plagued by the six-year drought are also in desperate need of some financial assistance,” he said.

The National Treasury refused a R183m drought funding rollover application after the Bay failed to spending the grant from the 2019/2020 financial year.

According to Mabuyane, other municipalities that failed to spend the full portion of their disaster funding included the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities.

Chris Hani failed to spend its entire allocation of R2.2m while Joe Gqabi spent only R2.5m of R5.7m.

HeraldLIVE