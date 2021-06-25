Clicks opens 60 new vaccination sites as SA battles third wave of Covid-19

Pharmaceutical group Clicks has opened an additional 60 vaccination sites in an effort to speed the rollout across SA.

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in SA, with Gauteng reporting the most daily cases since entering the third wave.

The group is among several private sector businesses that partnered with the department of health for phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.

Clicks, which has vaccinated more than 35,000 people countrywide, said on Thursday it aims to vaccinate as many people as possible in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The three provinces have the highest infection rates.