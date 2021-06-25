News

Body found along KwaNobuhle riverbank

By Michael Kimberley - 25 June 2021

The body of a man — with his hands and feet bound — was found in  KwaNobuhle on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said officers were called to the scene on a riverbank at 7.30pm...

