Body found along KwaNobuhle riverbank
The body of a man — with his hands and feet bound — was found in KwaNobuhle on Thursday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said officers were called to the scene on a riverbank at 7.30pm...
The body of a man — with his hands and feet bound — was found in KwaNobuhle on Thursday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said officers were called to the scene on a riverbank at 7.30pm...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.