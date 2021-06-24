Woman accused of Walmer pensioner’s murder puts bail bid on hold

A 28-year-old woman charged with the murder of an elderly Walmer man abandoned her formal bail application on Thursday after it emerged she had outstanding warrants of arrest.



During a brief appearance in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha, Asheekah Abrahams said through her Legal Aid SA representative Kazimla Matam that she wanted to withdraw her application temporarily while she sought to have her warrants of arrest cancelled...