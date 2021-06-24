WATCH | 'We are selling them for R300': Locals continue digging for stones in Ladysmith

Despite confirmation that the stones found in KwaHlathi, outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, were just common quartz crystals and not diamonds, locals say they will continue digging.

Last week, hundreds of people, some from other parts of the province and country, descended on KwaHlathi, believing there were diamonds in the area.

After much digging, KZN's economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay said the precious stones were not diamonds.

He said tests conclusively revealed that the stones were quartz crystals.

However, speaking on SABC News, one local said he will continue digging even though the stones are not diamonds.

“Even though they say the stones are quartz, we are selling them for anything between R300 and R1,000. People are buying them and we don't know why they are buying them,” he said.

He said people in the area are not convinced by the government report.