Suspects arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder
Five suspects were arrested in Cradock on Tuesday, believed to be gearing up to flee to Cape Town after being linked to a range of crimes.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspects, between the ages of 27 and 43, were linked to cases that included armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder...
