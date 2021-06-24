Serial rent defaulter given the boot
A Gqeberha man who refused to pay rent while living in a luxury Lovemore Heights home for more than 18 months has finally been given the boot.
The serial rent defaulter, Robbie Breakspear, 53, has now been given until July 31 to pack his belongings and vacate the Louis Michael Drive property...
