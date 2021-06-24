Seaview tigers removed, settling in at new home
The tiger that killed a Seaview Predator Park employee has been safely removed and taken to a reserve in the Free State.
Jasper, a Siberian tiger, was taken to his new home, along with his sister, Jade, on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.