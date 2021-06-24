Plea for faster rollout of vaccines as Covid-19 hospitalisations soar

Accelerate the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and widen it to younger people, a private hospital group boss urged on Thursday, as he confirmed the number of patients requiring hospitalisation during the current third wave is increasing sharply.

“We must get the right social disciplines in place and accelerate the vaccination rollout by dropping the age limit to reduce the pressure on the hospitals,” said Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO of Life Healthcare.

As policymakers debate the current adjusted level 3 restrictions, he said it was too late for a tighter lockdown, instead appealing to individuals to take responsibility for their actions to help curb the spread of infections.

“Prevention is far better than cure. Our learnings show that the third wave is a direct result of social behaviour. People are not following the obvious advice and guidelines that have been given to them for months. Responsible behaviour, masking and social distancing could have prevented this surge from happening.