Justice department dismisses appeals against Algoa Bay fish farm project

Appeals against the project, which envisages shellfish farms off Summerstrand and North End, as well as a finfish farm off Coega, were lodged by 24 individuals, companies and organisations including penguin specialist Dr Lorien Pichegru, Ironman SA, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism, Adventure Swims ZA, and the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA...