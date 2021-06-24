'Hang in there. We are with you all the way': Bantu Holomisa tells Pretty Yende

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the government to investigate the response of the French government regarding an alleged police brutality incident involving SA soprano Pretty Yende.

Holomisa pledged his support for the star on social media, saying: “Hang in there Sisi. We are with you”.

Pretty has been making news headlines after her Facebook post on Monday, in which she alleged she had been “stripped and searched like a criminal” by French police at a Paris airport.

“I was stripped and searched like a criminal offender and put on the retention cell on terminal 2B customs control Charles de Gaulle, Paris. It was cold in there, there was no light at the beginning, cold and grey and they left me there alone with the landline phone and a piece of paper they gave me to write down phone numbers of those I could call,” she wrote.

The French Embassy in SA told TshisaLIVE Pretty allegedly did not have a valid visa to enter France.

On Wednesday, the singer said she had all the necessary documents.