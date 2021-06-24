'Hang in there. We are with you all the way': Bantu Holomisa tells Pretty Yende
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the government to investigate the response of the French government regarding an alleged police brutality incident involving SA soprano Pretty Yende.
Holomisa pledged his support for the star on social media, saying: “Hang in there Sisi. We are with you”.
Pretty has been making news headlines after her Facebook post on Monday, in which she alleged she had been “stripped and searched like a criminal” by French police at a Paris airport.
“I was stripped and searched like a criminal offender and put on the retention cell on terminal 2B customs control Charles de Gaulle, Paris. It was cold in there, there was no light at the beginning, cold and grey and they left me there alone with the landline phone and a piece of paper they gave me to write down phone numbers of those I could call,” she wrote.
The French Embassy in SA told TshisaLIVE Pretty allegedly did not have a valid visa to enter France.
On Wednesday, the singer said she had all the necessary documents.
Our government should verify the latest spin by French government. Hang in there Sisi. We are behind you all the way.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) June 23, 2021
Accompanying Holomisa's tweet was a statement issued by the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco).
The department said it has written to the French authorities to seek an explanation regarding the incident.
“This is after Ms Yende was detained by French police at the airport for almost three hours based on an allegation that her Italian residence permit was not valid.
“Her Long-term EU resident status, issued on 02/16/2015 by the Police headquarters in Milan and with unlimited validity is provided by article 9 of the Consolidated Immigration Act (Legislative Decree 286/98) and regularly issued in accordance with European Directive 2003/109/EC, implemented by Italy and France and containing the common guidelines for the issuance of such residence permits with unlimited validity,” the department said.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Holomisa on his statement were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included in this story once received.