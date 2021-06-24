Gqeberha’s 10111 centre closed due to Covid-19
The police's 10111 call centre has been temporarily closed for Covid-19 decontamination.
A member of the Schauderville centre recently tested positive for the virus...
The police's 10111 call centre has been temporarily closed for Covid-19 decontamination.
A member of the Schauderville centre recently tested positive for the virus...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.