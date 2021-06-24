Environment department sinks Karpowership proposal
The environment department has rejected the Karpowership project, which would have seen two floating gas-powered energy generators moored off Ngqura.
Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment spokesperson Albi Modise said on Thursday the decision applied to the entire Karpowership SA proposal, which included one power ship each off Saldanha Bay and Richards Bay...
