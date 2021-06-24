Covid’s cruel blow to Nelson Mandela Bay grandpa, orphaned kids

Family torn apart after parents die within days of each other

PREMIUM

At the age of 74, a Bay grandfather has been left to raise his two grandsons — both under the age of seven — after the death of their parents from Covid-19 within days of one another.



The youngest of the boys, aged two, has also tested positive for the virus that so cruelly ripped his family apart. The older brother is only six. ..