750,000-jab target for vaccination site at Cape Town convention centre

The mass Covid-19 vaccination site at Cape Town International Convention Centre will administer 750,000 jabs over six months.

This was announced on Thursday by the three partners who will run the site: the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town and Discovery Health.

The site's 50 vaccination stations will open early in July and operate until December under the initial contracts.

“By collaborating in this way, the CTICC will be one of the largest and most sophisticated vaccination sites in the country, leveraging the resources and capacity of both the public and private sector and thereby accelerating access to vaccination for greater numbers of residents,” said a joint statement.

Access to vaccinations will be provided equally to residents of the Cape Town metro regardless of whether they have medical aid, the statement added.