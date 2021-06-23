Vaccinations ‘prick’ off in Kouga
Hundreds of elderly residents at old age homes across the Kouga region have been vaccinated.
Kouga is facing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases amid a looming third wave of infections in the Eastern Cape...
