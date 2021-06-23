News

Vaccinations ‘prick’ off in Kouga

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 23 June 2021

Hundreds of elderly residents at old age homes across the Kouga region have been vaccinated.

Kouga is facing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases amid a looming third wave of infections in the Eastern Cape...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running

Most Read