SA records nearly 300 Covid-19 deaths

This means that there have now been 59,092 known deaths linked to the pandemic since its outbreak in the country in March last year.

The NICD also said on Tuesday that there were 11,093 new Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours, at a positivity rate of 23.7%. Most of these cases were in Gauteng (7,471 cases, or 67% of the total), followed by the Western Cape (847 cases, or 8% of the total).

A graph provided by the NICD shows that the North West and KwaZulu-Natal recorded more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours.