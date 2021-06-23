Nelson Mandela Bay fighting a losing battle against illegal dumping
Rubbish started piling up just hours after sites were cleared at the beginning of 2021
Just hours — that is how long it took for some residents to start illegally dumping after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality embarked on an aggressive cleanup campaign in January.
Some residents have blamed the municipality, saying they are dumping illegally because of inconsistent refuse collection and a shortage of wheelie bins...
