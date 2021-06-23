Feeling the heat on the front line
Firefighters battle on amid fears that strong winds could put vast areas on the Garden Route at risk
About 200 firefighters continued to battle two separate fires in the Tsitsikamma region on Tuesday, with fears that any strong winds could blow the flames inland towards farms in Kareedouw and Joubertina.
Meanwhile, in Nelson Mandela Bay, a family lost a large section of their house in a fire in Kini Bay on Tuesday morning...
