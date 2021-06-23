17,400 new Covid-19 infections recorded in SA

Nearly 17,500 Covid-19 cases were recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, with Gauteng recording a provincial high of 10,806 of the new infections.

The 17,493 cases — at a positivity rate of 24.9% — is the highest single-day increase in cases since January 14, when 8,503 infections were recorded. There have now been 1,861,065 cumulative infections recorded to date.

In the past day, there were also 166 Covid-19 related deaths recorded, meaning that there have been 59,258 confirmed fatalities linked to the virus since the outbreak in March last year.

According to figures provided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday, the spike in cases, particularly in Gauteng, was a major worry.