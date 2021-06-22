Municipalities incur staggering R26bn in irregular expenditure

Auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke has reported a staggering R26bn in irregular expenditure at municipalities in the 2019/20 financial year.

Irregular expenditure was incurred in 246 of the 278 municipalities across SA.

Although it shows an improvement of R5bn from the reported R32bn last year, it was still a significant number.

Maluleke said they believed this number could be higher as some financial statements were not completed for different reasons, including non-submission and late submission.

“While the number R26bn is reported, we hasten to add we believe the number is understated because 73 municipalities were already qualified on the completeness of their disclosure of irregular expenditure,” Maluleke said.

“We can’t confirm completeness of this number and we therefore can assert it is likely to be higher than R26bn.”