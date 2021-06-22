More than 20 teens at KZN school being tested for Covid-19 after party

The SGB, in consultation with the education and health departments, decided to close the school for a deep clean until Friday, while pupils who attended the party and their close contacts test for Covid-19 at the Tongaat community health centre.

The school said the tests would be free and all pupils must produce their results on Friday.

“Pupils who attended the party will not be allowed in school on June 25 without their proof of results.”

The school urged parents to view the matter in a serious light.

