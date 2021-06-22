Gauteng in serious trouble, stricter lockdown may be needed — premier

Premier David Makhura on Monday said he was open “to exploring” putting Gauteng under stricter lockdown if need be.

“Gauteng is burning, and the province doesn't want to send out a message that everything is OK,” Makhura warned on Monday.

He was welcoming 60 military health personnel who were deployed to help healthcare professionals in the province amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. They will be rotated to assist where the biggest needs are.

“I must say that the house is on fire. We will not change the projection of the virus unless we change our behaviour.”

According to acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, on Sunday 1,470 patients were admitted to private hospitals and 3,448 to state facilities.

In spite of the health system in Gauteng operating under an increased load of Covid-19 cases, the province is able to cope with the pressure at this stage, Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said on Sunday.