Formal bail application for Fairview man accused of raping girl, 16

By Riaan Marais - 22 June 2021
A 40-year-old man from Fairview is expected to make a formal bail application on Tuesday. He was charged with raping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
A 40-year-old Gqeberha man will make a formal bail application in the city’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

The Fairview resident was arrested by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Friday after the matter was reported to the police on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 16-year-old girl was allegedly abused over a period of time, but the matter was only reported last week.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, appeared briefly in court on Monday and was remanded until his formal bail application.

