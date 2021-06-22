Fire rages in Kini Bay
A fire started early this morning in Kini Bay with the fire brigade on the scene.
The Seaview Road has been closed with many residents leaving the coastal suburb.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
