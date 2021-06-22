News

Fire rages in Kini Bay

By Michael Kimberley - 22 June 2021
A fire is raging in Kini Bay
BURNING A fire is raging in Kini Bay
Image: Supplied

A fire started early this morning in Kini Bay with the fire brigade on the scene.

The Seaview Road has been closed with many residents leaving the coastal suburb.

This is a developing story. 

