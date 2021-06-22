Fairview jockey to wait a week for bail application

A 40-year-old Gqeberha jockey charged with the sexual assault and rape of a minor, will have to wait a week before his formal bail application will be heard in the city’s magistrate’s court.



The short and slender man, from Fairview, who is not being named as he has yet to plead to at least two charges, looked somewhat bewildered when he learnt he was to remain in custody until his next court appearance...