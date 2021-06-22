All hands on deck to tame Tsitsikamma fires
Hundreds of firefighters deployed to contain blaze which closed N2
Hundreds of firefighters were battling on Monday to contain two raging fires in the Tsitsikamma area.
More than 400 firefighters were trying to extinguish the inferno in Witelsbos and Coldstream, and were expected to work through the night as strong winds were expected in the affected areas...
