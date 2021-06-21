You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all

June 21 2021 - 07:10

'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ‘back to school’ decision

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is at the receiving end of criticism after she reiterated calls for schools to reopen full-time amid fears about the surge in Covid-19 infections.

Briefing the media at the weekend, the minister said the department was doing all it could to avoid a “academic disaster”. She said Covid-19 infections at schools must be treated on a case-by-case basis and must not be nationalised.