Weekend water usage sees combined dam levels drop to 11.17%

By Michael Kimberley - 21 June 2021

The levels of Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams continue to dwindle, dropping to a combined level of 11.17% on Monday.

On Friday, the combined level was at 11.29%...

