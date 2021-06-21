'We will not be able to feed ourselves': Road Freight Association on SA's decaying networks

It is a misnomer to think that the only roads that matter are the beautiful multi-lane paved national roads, because rural roads are also extremely important.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) said this on Monday in response to a report by business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan that said more than half (54%) of SA's unpaved road network was in a poor to very poor condition.

The RFA said this was cause for concern.

The report also said about a third (30%) of the paved network was in poor to very poor condition.

Not only were paved and unpaved roads in danger of further degrading, there was also a significant backlog of roads that required rehabilitation — far above the available funding received by the provinces.