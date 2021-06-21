VP Grudge Race series delivers high-octane thrills

Two Bay racers qualify for finals in Cape Town in November

High revs and hot tyres made for an unforgettable weekend for petrolheads tuning in virtually for the VP Grudge Racing series, with two hometown racers claiming top honours in their categories.



Gqeberha played host to the second instalment of the four-round regional qualifiers at the weekend, with numerous personal best times being posted and high-octane racing taking up both lanes of the straight stretch at the Aldo Scribante Raceway...